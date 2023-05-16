Suspected drunk driver crashed into INDOT crew working on I-69 project

Thomas Moon, of Greenwood, was allegedly impaired when his truck rammed into an INDOT construction truck and injured two workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man police believe was intoxicated faces charges after he allegedly rear-ended a construction truck and injured two workers at a marked construction zone in Indianapolis, according to court documents.

On May 13 around 1:30 a.m., court documents reveal Indiana State Police troopers responded to reports that three people were injured in a crash inside an "active construction zone" of the Interstate 69 project. That zone is on Interstate 465 around the 9-mile marker and continues to the 53-mile marker.

There were multiple construction signs inside that zone, according to police. The speed was also reduced to 45 mph.

An INDOT construction vehicle reportedly had two workers standing in the back of an open-bed truck to get construction barrels to be used at another site.

The two INDOT construction workers were ejected from the back of their vehicle after a silver 2016 RAM reportedly hit them from the behind.

Police identified the driver who hit the INDOT truck as Thomas Moon, of Greenwood.

Upon arrival, ISP officers found a construction worker lying on his back on the right side of the right shoulder guardrail and another man flung on his back. A destroyed RAM was also on scene.

Moon allegedly told officers he was driving the RAM, and he climbed out of the RAM after he crashed into the construction vehicle. INDOT construction workers told officers on scene they had been ejected from the construction vehicle after rear impact from the RAM.

He allegedly told officers he had a few drinks at a strip club, smoked marijuana and was driving home. Officers reportedly smelled alcohol on him.

After the RAM hit the construction vehicle, police also said it hit a semi-tractor.

Moon and one injured INDOT worker were taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. Police believed Moon was impaired and gave him a breathalyzer test. A blood draw was done later at the hospital.