Suspect truck in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Vermillion County believed to be in Indianapolis area

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the driver of a truck involved in a deadly hit and run Feb. 23, 2021.

The pickup hit and killed 51-year-old Edward A. Silotto. He was hit while walking eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 from State Road 71.

Investigators believe the vehicle and the driver might be from the Indianapolis area.

The truck is dark-colored (possibly blue) with an extended cab, 1-ton with dual rear wheels. It had a plow on the front and possibly construction material in the bed.