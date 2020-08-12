Suspect reportedly shot by SWAT officer during lengthy Crawfordsville standoff

A man barricaded himself inside a home after a deputy responded to a domestic violence report at the residence.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — State police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer during a standoff in Crawfordsville Monday.

A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of domestic battery at a home on SR 47 in Crawfordsville around 2:15 p.m. Monday. The deputy was able to get an adult female out of the home before discovering a man had barricaded himself inside the residence. That man was reportedly in possession of a firearm, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and called for the Montgomery County Multi Jurisdiction SWAT Team for assistance. The SWAT team began negotiating with the suspect, but a short time later, shots were fired from inside the home in the direction of officers.

Deputies then called for the Indiana State Police SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

Police say the suspect came to a window around 8:30 p.m. and pointed a firearm at officers. A member of the Montgomery County SWAT team fired at the man, hitting him. State police entered the home and rendered medical aid to the suspect, who was taken to IU Hospital in Crawfordsville before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.

State police are leading the investigation into the shooting, while the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department investigates the domestic battery case.