Suspect in southeast side homicide arrested in Arkansas

A suspect in a southeast side homicide on Saturday was arrested in Arkansas, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in a southeast side homicide on Saturday was arrested in Arkansas, IMPD said Monday.

IMPD officers were called to the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane around 5 a.m. Saturday to check the welfare of a person.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

On Monday, IMPD announced that the suspect, 38-year-old Gabriel Galvez, was arrested in Randolph County, Arkansas by the Arkansas State Police.

IMPD homicide detectives traveled to Arkansas for a follow-up on the investigation.

The woman was identified by the Marion County coroner as 24-year-old Karen Galvez Hernandez.