Suspect in Muncie block party shooting in custody, more arrests possible

Police said more arrests are possible.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have arrested a suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting during a block party on Muncie's southeast side.

Thirty-six-year-old John Lamar Vance is being held at the Delaware County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

Vance’s arrest was announced by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour at a vigil Tuesday night.

“On Aug. 1st, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the Muncie Police Department arrested John Vance in connection with the shooting that occurred on July 30th, 2023,” Ridenour said from the pulpit at Berea Church as dozens cheered and applauded the news.

Among those listening were several members of Joseph Bonner’s family, the man who was killed in Sunday's shooting. Bonner’s mother was present, as well as cousin Addie Wilkins, who was also at the block party Sunday when the shooting started.

“Everyone was running in fear of their life,” Wilkins recalled.

Three days after the terrifying ordeal, Ridenour assured those gathered at the vigil that the public was not in any danger. Police Chief Nathan Sloan said Vance’s arrest may not be the last.

“We are investigating all aspects of this shooting. There are definitely other people we need to locate and talk to at this point,” Sloan said, explaining that includes the person witnesses say was trying to get away from the shooting scene in a car and ran over a woman, 26-year-old Shealyn Orr, critically injuring her.

Sloan wouldn’t say if police had recovered any weapons used in the shooting and wouldn’t speak to a motive, except to say police didn’t believe the block party was targeted.

“We don’t believe it was a, ‘We’re going to shoot up the block party,’ no,” Sloan said.

Sloan also wouldn’t say how police caught up with Vance or why he was a suspect now facing several felony charges.

According to the chief, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and federal marshals also helped in the investigation, but Sloan wasn't specific about their assistance.

Ridenour credited the community for leading investigators to Vance.

“We have this arrest because the community was very helpful in making this happen,” said Ridenour.

For Joseph Bonner’s family members, like Addie Wilkins, having a suspect behind bars is bittersweet.

“It’s not going to bring him back,” Wilkins said, sighing. “He’s still gone."

Ridenour also announced that seven of the 18 people injured Sunday were still in hospitals in Muncie or Indianapolis.

Vance’s arrest is now being sent to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make a decision about charges.