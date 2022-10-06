Morgan County suspect dies after crash during police chase

During a police chase, the suspect's car slammed into a pickup truck.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died after a police chase in Morgan County.

The Madison Township Fire Department said it was called to a crash in the area of Mann Road and Hadley Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

During a police chase, the suspect's car slammed into a pickup truck. The driver of that truck wasn't seriously hurt, but the suspect was seriously injured.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Staten, 32, of Camby, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said one female passenger, that had been dropped off from Staten's car, was located and denied knowing the driver. She was not arrested. Another female passenger was not located.

Police said they began chasing Staten for traffic violations after they tried to stop him and he refused to pullover.