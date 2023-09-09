Suspect in Michigan homicide arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Michigan say a suspect in a deadly August shooting was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis.
In a press release, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson said officers answering reports of the sound of gunfire on Aug. 26 discovered a person who had been shot and critically injured. The victim, 24-year-old Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell, was pronounced dead a short time later.
During a subsequent investigation, detectives sought a warrant for a suspect in the case. With the assistance of U.S. Marshals, Indianapolis police arrested the suspect on Sept. 7.
The spokesperson said the identity of the suspect would be withheld pending extradition and arraignment.
If you have information about the case, you're asked to call the KDPS detectives at 269-337-8139. You can also submit information anonymously by calling a tip line at 269-343-2100 or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.