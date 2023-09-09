Suspect in Michigan homicide arrested in Indianapolis

A spokesperson said the identity of the suspect would be withheld pending extradition and arraignment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Michigan say a suspect in a deadly August shooting was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis.

In a press release, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson said officers answering reports of the sound of gunfire on Aug. 26 discovered a person who had been shot and critically injured. The victim, 24-year-old Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell, was pronounced dead a short time later.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives sought a warrant for a suspect in the case. With the assistance of U.S. Marshals, Indianapolis police arrested the suspect on Sept. 7.

On August 26, 2023, at approximately 9:15p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the 1600... Posted by Kalamazoo Public Safety on Saturday, August 26, 2023

