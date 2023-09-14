Suspect in custody in connection with 2022 robbery of a postal service truck in Avon

The robbery happened near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Hendricks County Road 100 North.

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon confirm an arrest has been made in connection with the armed carjacking of a United States Postal Service truck.

The crime happened in June 2022 near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Hendricks County Road 100 North.

In a social media post, Avon police said Wednesday a suspect was federally indicted after months of investigation. That suspect was recently taken into custody by federal agents in another state.

The post credited a crime scene investigator for recovering evidence at the scene that was found to be a match to the description of a suspect, according to the post.