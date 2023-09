Suspect in custody in connection with 2022 robbery of a postal service truck in Avon

The robbery happened near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Hendricks County Road 100 North.

AVON, Ind. β€” Police in Avon confirm an arrest has been made in connection with the armed carjacking of a United States Postal Service truck.

The crime happened in June 2022 near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Hendricks County Road 100 North.

In a social media post, Avon police said Wednesday a suspect was federally indicted after months of investigation. That suspect was recently taken into custody by federal agents in another state.

Posted by AvonIndianaPolice onΒ Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The post credited a crime scene investigator for recovering evidence at the scene that was found to be a match to the description of a suspect, according to the post.