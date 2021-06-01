Suspect in custody following Greenwood shooting

The victim in the shooting was initially being transported to the hospital by a relative when the vehicle was intercepted by an officer and an ambulance.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that injured another person.

On Monday, May 31, around 10:30 a.m., Greenwood officers were called to a residential apartment complex in the 800 block of Alice Lane for a report of a person shot.

During the investigation, officers learned a male was shot in the chest by a neighbor over an ongoing dispute.

The victim, a 24 year old male, was initially being transported to the hospital by a relative when the vehicle was stopped by an officer and an ambulance.

Police and EMT’s were able to identify a single gunshot wound to the victim’s chest and he was transported to Methodist Hospital by ambulance for emergency surgery. The victim is reported to be stable.

The suspect, 21-year-old Xavier Arnold, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Greenwood Police Department for questioning.

Arnold was remanded to the Johnson County Jail on Level 1 Attempted Murder with an $80,000 bond.