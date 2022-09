Police responded to the report of shots fired in the 13400 block of Lantern Road Thursday afternoon.

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers have a suspect in custody after gunshots were reported inside a home Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. The suspect was located and taken into custody a short time later.

Police said a gun was discharged, but no one was injured and there is no ongoing threat to the community.