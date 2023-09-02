Suspect in Alabama homicide arrested by Carmel police

The 28-year-old suspect faces charges in connection with an Aug. 28 robbery and shooting in Huntsville, police said.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Huntsville, Alabama say a Greencastle, Indiana man suspected in a recent homicide was arrested Wednesday in Carmel.

According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, the 28-year-old suspect has been formally charged with capital murder in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened in Huntsville on Monday, Aug. 28.

The spokesperson said officers discovered a body on Aug. 29 after getting a report of an unresponsive person laying in the parking lot.

Devin Tyler McDonald, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by police in Carmel on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The spokesperson said McDonald’s vehicle was recovered in the man's possession.