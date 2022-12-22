Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery

Police took Terrell Lenoir, 48, into custody without incident.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday.

According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, 250 Man Street in Lafayette around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the robbery. Police stopped the car and took Terrell Lenoir, 48, into custody without incident.