Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday.
According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, 250 Man Street in Lafayette around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A short time later, officers located a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the robbery. Police stopped the car and took Terrell Lenoir, 48, into custody without incident.
Lenoir faces preliminary charges of robbery, intimidation and theft, the police spokesperson said.