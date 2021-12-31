Suspect in deadly shooting of Illinois officer arrested in northern Indiana

Darius Sullivan, one of two suspects in a shooting that killed one Illinois officer and critically injured another, was arrested Friday in North Manchester, Indiana.

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Illinois State Police confirmed a suspect is in custody following the deadly shooting of one police officer and wounding another at a northern Illinois hotel Wednesday night.

During a news conference, an Indiana State Police spokesperson said a search warrant was obtained Friday around 9:30 a.m. for a home in the 1000 block of North Bond Street in North Manchester, Indiana. Two people were taken into custody following the search warrant, including 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, who is one of two suspects in Wednesday's shooting.

Police are still looking for 26-year-old Xandria Harris, of Bradley, Illinois. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, officers with the Bradley Police Department went to the Comfort Inn, located at 1500 N. State Route 50, around 9:40 p.m. on a report of dogs barking in a vehicle without anyone in it.

Two officers, later identified as Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, and Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, found the vehicle and went inside a hotel room where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying.

According to police, the officers were speaking with people in the room when both officers were shot.

Both officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where Rittmanic died from her injuries. Bailey remains in critical condition.

Arrest warrants were issued for Sullivan and Harris.

"The senseless harm and killing of two more Illinois police officers bring great sorrow to our agency and to the family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Bradley Police Department," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a Facebook post. "The Illinois State Police will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the individuals responsible are brought to justice."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Illinois State Police at 815-698-2315.