95-year-old man accused of killing assisted living center employee who owed him money

The victim, a staff member in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A 95-year-old man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at an assisted living center in Lafayette that resulted in the death of an employee, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

The suspect was identified as Okie Payne. He has lived at the Legacy Assisted Living Facility at Lafayette since October 2019, a spokesperson for the center said.

Payne is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing.

Officers responded to the center at 255 Waneka Pkwy. at about 7:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. That is across the street from the Flatirons Community Church near the intersection of South Boulder Road and South Public Road.

Investigators determined that the victim owed Payne money and that when the victim walked into the lobby to begin his shift, he was immediately confronted by Payne, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police said Payne then began menacing other people in the lobby before returning to his room.

He was later located in his bedroom at the assisted living facility and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m. He has not been identified, however, the facility said the victim was the maintenance director and had worked there for eight years. They also said he was "truly beloved" by both residents and staff.

Police said it's up to the facility whether weapons are allowed inside and a spokesperson for the center said guns are not permitted inside the community. She said the policy is included in the resident handbook.

In the wake of the shooting, a spokesperson for the center said they're continuing to provide all services and will bring in grief counselors to support staff and residents.

Below is a full statement from the Legacy Assisted Living Center at Lafayette:

“We are devastated by the incident that took place at our community this morning. In consideration of privacy laws and the integrity of the investigation process, we cannot share specifics about those involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and their family, as well as our residents and staff who are understandably shaken by what took place. Our chief concerns at this time are providing comfort and care to all that have been impacted. As it is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further on this manner.”

