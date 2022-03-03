Suspect charged in January murder of teen at south side apartment

The Marion County prosecutor charged 20-year-old Anthony York for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 16 murder of 18-year-old Da'Tara Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's office charged 20-year-old Anthony York on Wednesday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl on Jan. 16, 2022.

Da'Tara Johnson was shot at 4128 Creek Way in the Stone Lake apartment complex just off the Interstate 465 and I-65 interchange on the south side of Indianapolis. She died at Eskenazi Hospital two hours later.

IMPD homicide detectives were able to identify Johnson's boyfriend, Anthony York, 20, as the alleged suspect in the shooting.

York was wanted on two warrants in Marion County issued in August of 2021 for auto theft, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

The IMPD Violence Crimes Unit coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service and learned York was staying in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

At first, the local warrants did not allow York's extradition from Arizona back to Indiana. But according to IMPD, detectives were able to change the extradition distance so York could be brought back if he should got arrested.

IMPD homicide detectives traveled to Phoenix and worked with Phoenix Police and the U.S. marshals to eventually arrest York on Feb. 10, 2022. Charging information shows the Phoenix SWAT team made the arrest on an apartment balcony while serving a search warrant with IMPD detectives present.

The Marion County Prosecutor's office charged York with murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

York is still in custody in Arizona awaiting extradition.