Suspect arrested in shootout with state trooper at Speedway gas station

Court documents are giving more insight into the circumstances that led up to a shootout with police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man who was involved with a shootout with police at a gas station was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Zachary Scifres had been in critical condition after allegedly getting into a shootout with an Indiana state trooper.

That incident happened at a Speedway gas station on the southeast side on May 22.

Now, Scifres is facing multiple preliminary felony charges, including attempted murder.

Court documents revealed his family members told police Scifres made comments about working undercover for the FBI to investigate drug dealers on the east side of Indianapolis and at his workplace, Waste Management.

His family reportedly called police the day of the shooting and said he had loaded his car with his handgun, shotgun and rifle the day before.

Court records also show Scifres' supervisor at the Waste Management location in Morristown said he showed up late for work the day of the shooting and was driving a garbage truck.

In the late afternoon on May 22, a state trooper located the garbage truck Scifres was driving at the Speedway gas station at 7802 Brookville Road, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police say Scifres got out of the garbage truck and grabbed his waistband before running away from the trooper.

Court documents show Scifres stopped near the pumps at the busy gas station and fired six shots at the trooper who was taking cover behind a parked car.

The trooper wasn't hit.

Court documents show the officer then fired six shots at Scifres, hitting him. When the officer attempted to take him into custody, police say Scifres lunged at the trooper's legs.

That's when the trooper allegedly fired two more shots at Scifres before arresting him.

The probable cause affidavit shows Scifres' family told police he is a former heroin addict and reported to a methadone clinic daily.