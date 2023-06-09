Suspect arrested for January murder on Indianapolis' east side

Homicide detectives arrested 32-year-old Paul Landrum Friday for murder in the death of 50-year-old William Toodle III on Jan. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a suspect for a murder on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this year.

Neighbors told police and 13News at the scene that there was a disturbance before the shooting, which happened around 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street.

Police say detectives identified Landrum as a possible suspect early in the investigation. He was located and taken into custody on Friday.

Many people stopped near the scene to watch the investigation unfold. While they didn't witness the shooting, those neighbors told 13News that violence is common in this neighborhood.

"It's something they hope will change. It's too many people getting killed," said neighbor Jimmy Page. "We just came outside and see a man lying on the ground. People are getting shot every day."