Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 1 severely injured at Marion home

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department is investigating after two people died and another was severely injured at a home Sunday evening.

Police responded to a report of a man yelling for police in the 200 block of West First Street, near North Washington Street, shortly before 6:45 p.m.

Police confirmed two adults died from their injuries. The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Another victim was taken to a hospital with a severe cut. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police arrested 37-year-old Johnathon Lewis Dischner, who lives at the home where the incident happened.

Dischner is currently at the Grant County Jail, where he has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at 765-668-4417.