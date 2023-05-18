Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, changing into stranger's clothes

The crash ended when the car a suspect was allegedly driving slammed into a pole near a gas station.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Cody Taylor was working at Vertice Industries, near 13th Street and Sherman Drive on Indy's east side, Wednesday morning he was waiting for a semi-truck to pull into his warehouse's lot.

"The initial crunch, I mean, we thought someone got T-boned right here," said Taylor.

Police say they were pursuing Kyle Castner, who had an active armed robbery warrant. They say the suspect reached speeds of over 70 miles per hour.

It ended when the car Castner was allegedly driving slammed into a pole near a gas station.

"We look over and the guy was airborne at the time," said Taylor. "We hear the sound and immediately look, and the guy's front end is eight feet up in the air. The door's open and he's gone."

After the crash, Castner is seen on video running into a nearby neighborhood.

"They basically told everybody to get back inside," said Tayor. "He was armed and dangerous."

Police say the 19-year-old passenger in Castner's car stayed at the scene and told officers Castner tried to give him a gun and told him to "shoot at the police."

Taylor said the search around his warehouse took hours.

"They had three different K-9 units over there sniffing the car and walking our property, the neighborhood," said Taylor. "Drones in the air, helicopter."

Police say they spotted Castner on the front porch of a home about a block away from the scene of the crash, but the he was wearing different clothes.

The probable cause affidavit shows Castner went into the house through an open window when nobody was home. Police say while inside, he changed into the resident's clothes.