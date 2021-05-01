Surveillance video released of Christmas Day killing suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives released surveillance video from a motel where a man was killed on Christmas Day.
It happened at the Motor 8 Inn located in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 7 a.m. Police found the body of 39-year-old Sherman Skipper.
IMPD said he had "sustained an apparent trauma" but did not elaborate on what the injuries were or what appeared to happen.
Information about the incident should be directed to IMPD Homicide at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for cash rewards. The case number is IP20130296.