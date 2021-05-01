Surveillance video released of Christmas Day killing suspect

Police found the body of 39-year-old Sherman Skipper at the Motor 8 Inn on North Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives released surveillance video from a motel where a man was killed on Christmas Day.

It happened at the Motor 8 Inn located in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 7 a.m. Police found the body of 39-year-old Sherman Skipper.

IMPD said he had "sustained an apparent trauma" but did not elaborate on what the injuries were or what appeared to happen.