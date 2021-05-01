Surveillance images released of suspect who stole ISP trooper's gun

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a suspect that stole a trooper's gun.
ISP said it happened overnight from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3 in the Pine Springs West neighborhood near 75th and Hague Road. The trooper's gun had been in a marked state police car parked in the driveway.
The suspect was caught on another homeowner's surveillance camera. What is especially concerning is he can be seen carrying a rifle. That rifle is not the weapon taken out of the trooper's car.
That weapon was a Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber handgun. Those guns issued to the Indiana State Police have a serial number that begins with ISP followed by four digits (ISP0000). The handgun also has an Indiana State Police stamp on top of the frame.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or at www.crimetips.org. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.