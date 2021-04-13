Supreme Court declines case of IU student's convicted killer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a man convicted in the 2000 killing of an Indiana University student.
The Herald-Times reports the high court's recent denial of a petition attorneys filed on John Myers II's behalf means the 45-year-old Ellettsville man will remain jailed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
Myers is serving a 65-year sentence for his 2006 murder conviction in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman. The IU sophomore disappeared during a bike ride in May of 2000.
Her skeletal remains were discovered nearly three years later in a remote Morgan County field about 15 miles from Bloomington. Prosecutors said Behrman had been fatally shot in the head.
In recent years Myers' attorneys have filed appeals for his release.
A federal court ordered his release from prison in September 2019 after the court found Myers' legal counsel during his murder trial was ineffective and violated his rights.
But that decision was overturned last August when the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Myers should not be released from prison. His attorneys argued that Myers' medical situation made him especially vulnerable to COVID-19 while living in the group setting of a prison.