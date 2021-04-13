Supreme Court declines case of IU student's convicted killer

John Myers II is serving a 65-year sentence for his 2006 murder conviction in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a man convicted in the 2000 killing of an Indiana University student.

The Herald-Times reports the high court's recent denial of a petition attorneys filed on John Myers II's behalf means the 45-year-old Ellettsville man will remain jailed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Myers is serving a 65-year sentence for his 2006 murder conviction in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman. The IU sophomore disappeared during a bike ride in May of 2000.

Her skeletal remains were discovered nearly three years later in a remote Morgan County field about 15 miles from Bloomington. Prosecutors said Behrman had been fatally shot in the head.

In recent years Myers' attorneys have filed appeals for his release.

A federal court ordered his release from prison in September 2019 after the court found Myers' legal counsel during his murder trial was ineffective and violated his rights.