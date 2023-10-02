Former support staff member arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate photos to Bedford Middle School students

According to the school district, the suspect was immediately removed from school grounds, and the district reported the incident to local law enforcement.

BEDFORD, Ind. — A now former support staff member at Bedford Middle School was arrested after an incident involving a student.

On Friday, Sept. 22, North Lawrence Community Schools got a report of a support staff member sending inappropriate photographs to students at Bedford Middle School.

According to the school district, the suspect was immediately removed from school grounds, and the district reported the incident to local law enforcement.

"Please understand that the safety of our students is always a top priority. We appreciate your patience and trust as we address this matter appropriately," Superintendent Kevin Yancey said in a statement to families.

An investigation found the images were sent to students on Sept. 21 and 22.

Investigators spoke with the alleged victims and made copies of the images they received.

An arrest warrant was issued for the former staff member and he was taken into custody on Oct. 2. His home was also searched.

He is being held on preliminary charges of disseminating material harmful to minors and official misconduct.

NOTE: 13News does not name suspects in cases until formal charges are filed by prosecutors.