Summitville fire chief charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

James Randall Sizelove is accused of sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2013. He also faces a child pornography charge.

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. — A Madison County fire chief is due in court Friday afternoon to face multiple charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and child pornography.

State Police said James Randall Sizelove, 56, the current Summitville fire chief, had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teen girl seven years ago when he was a bus driver for the Madison Grant School Corporation.

The victim, now 23, alleged multiple sexual crimes against Sizelove dating back to to 2013 when she was 15.

Investigators started looking into the accusations on March 12, 2020 after a person described as "a concerned third-party" brought information to police.

Sizelove was also a reserve member of the Summitville Police Department during the time the alleged misconduct took place. Sizelove was relieved of his police duties after a search warrant was executed at his residence on April 14.

Detectives recovered multiple electronic devices which were found to contain pornographic images of the then-underage victim.

Detectives took their evidence to the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, and an arrest warrant was issued for Sizelove. He turned himself in at the Madison County Jail Friday morning with a court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m.

He is currently being held on bond.

Sizelove faces five felony charges in the case: