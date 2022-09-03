x
Crime

Sullivan man jailed for child molesting underage girl

Bryce Robison, 25, molested a female under the age of 14, according to State Police

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting.

After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison.

Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and requested an arrest warrant for Robison, which was granted on Friday Sept. 2. State Police from Putnamville arrested Robison the same day.

He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

No court date has been set for him to face the felony charge of child molesting.

