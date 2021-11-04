Sullivan County woman gets plea agreement in deadly shooting of ex-husband

Susan Brown was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Indiana — A Sullivan County woman is pleading guilty in the death of her ex-husband.

Susan Brown, 67, is accused of shooting Faron Deece Brown, on July 13, 2020, in Carlisle, Indiana.

Brown was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement. The prosecutor's office said the victim's son consented to the plea agreement because he wanted closure for his family. He told the court the hardest day of his life was explaining to his 7-year-old that his grandfather was gone.

“In a case like this, there is never a perfect outcome, but I just hope the victim’s family received justice and closure today," said Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Michael Hiatt.