Sullivan County sheriff searching for work truck thieves

Two people stole a work truck from a Shelburn business near U.S. 41 and State Road 48.

SHELBURN, Ind. — Police in Sullivan County are hoping to identify two people believed to have stolen a work truck from a business in Shelburn.

The Ford truck was taken from a business near U.S. 41 and State Road 48 Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.

Surveillance video shows two people in the area at the time. One of them put on a neon green work vest before getting behind the wheel. The other was carrying a purse or bag.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.

"While the images are grainy, perhaps someone knows of a couple of thugs who came up with a high dollar work truck in the last couple days," Sheriff Clark Cottom said.

Stolen Shelburn truck 1/2

2/2 1 / 2