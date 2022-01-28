Sullivan County man arrested for OWI with 3 kids in the car

ISP said Donald F. Barron failed field sobriety tests and a chemical test came back at .15%.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Indiana — A Sullivan County man was arrested by Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with three children in the car.

A trooper came across 30-year-old Donald F. Barron and three children walking along the road near County Road 900 North at County Road 200 East on Thursday afternoon.

Barron told the trooper his car had gotten stuck and they were trying to walk to Farmersburg, which was about three miles away.

The trooper had Barron and the three children, ranging in age from 6 to 11, get into his car. As he was driving them and looking for their stuck car, the trooper noticed Barron showing signs of impairment.

The trooper reported that Barron failed field sobriety tests and a chemical test came back at .15%, which is nearly double the legal limit.