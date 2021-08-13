Sullivan coroner under investigation on allegations of soliciting a minor for sex

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Prosecutor Ann Mischler released statements Friday about an investigation into Coroner Tracy Tackett.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Prosecutor Ann Mischler released statements Friday about an investigation into Coroner Tracy Tackett.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Tribune-Star, police have confirmed Tackett is being investigated on allegations of soliciting a minor for sex.

In the sheriff's release, he said the department was notified by a citizen the morning of Aug. 12, concerning a video that reportedly showed Tackett and made allegations of criminal conduct.

The sheriff reviewed the complaint and forwarded it to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office.

“This case is complicated by the fact that it was not initiated by law enforcement and may involve another state jurisdiction. We need to let the investigation run its course, and my office will proceed accordingly once it is completed,” said Ann Smith Mischler, Sullivan County prosecutor.

Indiana State Police were also notified of the complaint and are heading the investigation.

The video referenced in the investigation was posted by the internet program Expose Your Local Pedophile.

In it, the creator claims to be messaging with Tackett who allegedly believes he is communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

In the messages, Tackett allegedly sends a picture of himself and requests images in return.

The video shows Tackett in Henderson, Kentucky, where he allegedly drove to meet the teen. Tackett is wearing a shirt with a Sullivan County Coroner logo and holding a cellphone. The person taking the video shows the screen of the cellphone and highlights several messaging apps.

While the investigation into Tackett is ongoing, the sheriff's office will dispatch Chief Deputy Randy Beller. The Vigo County coroner has also agreed to assist when needed.