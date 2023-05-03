Subpoenas issued for Delphi CVS, Westville Correctional Facility in Richard Allen case

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland submitted the request for records and documents on April 20, 2023.

DELPHI, Ind. — Prosecutors issued subpoenas to two entities with ties to Delphi double homicide suspect Richard Allen, who awaits trial for the 2017 murders of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

CVS, Allen's former employer, and Westville Correctional Facility, where Allen had been held since November 2022 were both asked to provide documents and records.

The specifics of which documents and records the prosecutor wants to see were not made public.

The subpoenas were requested Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland on April 20 and approved by the judge, Frances Gull, on May 3.

Allen was once employed as a licensed pharmacy technician at the CVS in Delphi. He received his Indiana license to be a pharmacist in 2018, and it was still active when he was arrested in October 2022.

Neighbors told 13News at that time they knew Allen worked at the CVS in Delphi, and at one point developed photos for Libby German's family after the killings.

German's family said Allen would not charge them for the photos.

The Carroll County prosecutor also issued a subpoena for records and documents from the Westville Correctional Facility.

Allen had been held in the maximum security segregation unit of the state's Westville Correctional Facility since November 2022. In April, his attorneys claimed Allen was treated worse than inmates who had been convicted of serious crimes. They noted their client has not been tried and is presumed innocent.

Among his attorney's grievances were:

Allen's cell being 6 feet by 10 feet in size

Him sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor

Only allowed to shower one to two times per week

Required to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days that are soiled, stained, tattered and torn

No opportunity for Allen to visit his wife or family members in the past five months

The electronic tablet he uses to call family members is monitored by prison officials and the cost of the calls are being borne by Allen and his family

Allen is afforded very little recreational time

Information Allen's attorneys provided to him to review as part of his defense on March 24 are yet to be provided to him, as of April 3.

It is difficult for his attorneys to meet with him given his segregation and isolation, which keeps him from being able to assist in his defense.

An order issued by Judge Frances Gull April 14 allowed for the Department of Corrections to move Allen to another of its facilities that would accommodate his medical and physical needs.

The facility would have needed to meet directives from physicians and psychiatrists with the Department of Correction.