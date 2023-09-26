STUDY: Investing in community space leads to reduced crime in Marion County

According to the University of Michigan study, there was a nearly 12% decline in homicides in the 36 areas where abandoned lots were turned into greenspaces.

INDIANAPOLIS — A study, led by the University of Michigan School of Public Health in partnership with the nonprofit Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, shows that transforming a vacant space into a gathering space for the community helps keep crime down.

The group looked at dozens of public spaces that were once vacant or abandoned but have since been transformed into community green spaces. In contrast, the group looked at nearby sites where no improvements had been made.

Factors such as median household income, age, access to transportation and other social indicators were also considered.

The Shelton Heights Community Park was once an abandoned mobile home park. It was torn down in 2016 and work on the park began in 2018.

The area was once plagued with crime, including drug dealing, prostitution and gun violence. Now that it has been transformed into a community space, residents and community leaders said there has been a reduction in crime.

According to the University of Michigan study, there was a nearly 12% decline in homicides in the 36 areas where abandoned lots were turned into greenspaces; 6% decline in nonfatal shootings; and an 8% overall decrease in violent crime.

“We already know statistically and anecdotally that when properties are derelict, when properties are neglected, they become magnets for violent crime,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“When you give hope to a community, a neighborhood, you will see reductions in crime, you will see reduction in prostitution,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “You will see a reduction in violent acts.”

Debbie Parish said she has lived in the neighborhood almost her entire life. In 2010, she noticed an uptick in crime in the area and decided something needed to be done about it.

She started a crime watch group for the neighborhood and worked with city officials to get the old mobile home park torn down.

“It just takes getting involved,” she said. “This here is a miracle and yes, I’m passionate about it.”