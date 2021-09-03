Students arrested after guns brought to Marion High School

MARION, Indiana — Police arrested two students in two days after guns were found at Marion High School.
According to police, on Sept. 1, a security officer noticed a student walk by with part of their backpack unzipped. As the officer looked closer, they saw the barrel of a gun sticking out.
The officer confronted the student and found a 9mm gun in the backpack.
Then on Thursday, staff at the high school were notified that a student had a gun in their backpack. The staff and a security officer confronted the student and found a 40 caliber gun.
Both students are 17 years old and were arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.
What other people are reading:
- Teenage girl, driver killed in Boone County crash after police chase
- Expectant mother dies of COVID-19 before getting vaccinated
- Local photographer's 'beach body' exhibit expands to Kickstarter campaign
- Police identify man shot and killed by IMPD officers at east side gas station
- Afghan evacuees begin arriving at Camp Atterbury Thursday
- IU Health suspends fewer than 300 unvaccinated workers