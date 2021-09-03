Students arrested after guns brought to Marion High School

Both students are 17 years old and were arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.

MARION, Indiana — Police arrested two students in two days after guns were found at Marion High School.

According to police, on Sept. 1, a security officer noticed a student walk by with part of their backpack unzipped. As the officer looked closer, they saw the barrel of a gun sticking out.

The officer confronted the student and found a 9mm gun in the backpack.

Then on Thursday, staff at the high school were notified that a student had a gun in their backpack. The staff and a security officer confronted the student and found a 40 caliber gun.

