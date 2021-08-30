Student hit and killed at bus stop in Bartholomew County, driver and victim identified

Police were able to take the driver into custody a short time after the crash.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The investigation into a Bartholomew County student killed by a hit and run driver is far from over despite an arrest in the case. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian , 25, is behind bars after an eyewitness told investigators he was the one who struck a student and kept driving.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Witnesses said 16-year-old Lily Streeval crossed South Gladstone Avenue to get onto her stopped school bus when a passing car didn't stop and hit her.

The car then took off. A witness to the student being hit went after the car. Police were then able to find the driver, later identified as Subramanian, on County Road 250 East and took him into custody. Police said his car had gotten stuck in a yard.

Streeval was rushed to the hospital but died of her injuries. She attended Columbus East High School. In many cases, school districts activate their crisis team to help grieving students and faculty members cope with tragedies like this.

Bartholomew County Consolidated Schools released a statement on the crash Monday afternoon:

It is with extreme sadness that we grieve the loss of Lily Streeval, a junior at Columbus East High School. Lily was fatally struck this morning, Monday, August 30, 2021 by a hit and run driver while attempting to board her school bus.

As was reported by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Lily was attempting to get on a stopped school bus when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was followed by a witness who observed the crash. The suspect was located a short time later on County Road 250 East where he was taken into custody.

Lily was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. Due to the ongoing investigation into the hit and run crash, we continue working with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office to assist in every way possible.

Secondary school aged students were on Lily's bus this morning and are being provided with support. Additionally, ongoing support is being provided to all students and staff members at Columbus East, as well as any other students and staff within our corporation who have been affected by this tragedy. At East, an announcement was made to students and staff members during the day and a moment of silence was held. Counselors will be in each of Lily’s classes to meet with her classmates.

Dr. Roberts stated, "As a school corporation, we experienced a devastating loss this morning. Our hearts go out to Lily’s family, friends, classmates and teachers who loved and supported her. She was full of life and enjoyed attending Columbus East High School. Auto Tech had emerged as her favorite class and she was thinking about a career in this area. We will miss her greatly."

By Monday afternoon, a small flower memorial was already set up along the side of the road in memory of the teen.

Streeval's school bus driver reportedly turned on flashing lights and extended the stop arm, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Deputy Chris Lane.

"This is a newer school bus involved, so it may have cameras not only on the inside of the bus but also on the outside including the extended stop arm," Lane said. "It's sad when anyone is struck and killed in a hit-and-run, but this is so sad because when it's a student, it is preventable."

Gary Saewert lives on South Gladstone Avenue, where traffic is always heavy, especially during school bus time. His wife got his attention after opening the blinds at home and seeing a lot of flashing lights.

"She said, 'Hey, get up, there is something serious happening outside,'" Saewert said. "There is always a lot of traffic out here going both ways. They were not paying attention like this one here. I don't know what was happening, it's frustrating."

The 25-year-old driver is in the Bartholomew County Jail facing multiple felony charges:

Leaving the scene of an accident causing death

Reckless driving

Passing a stopped school bus causing death

The accident reconstruction team plans to revisit the hit-and-run site to help detail the fatal incident.