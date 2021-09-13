Student charged with attempted murder in North Central High School stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old student is charged with a stabbing at North Central High School on Wednesday.
Wyatt Maxey, 18, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school grounds.
Police said their investigation found Maxey and a 17-year-old student had a dispute over social media. That led to an argument outside the school Wednesday morning that continued inside.
That's where police allege Maxey stabbed the 17-year-old student.
The school nurse tended to the injured student immediately after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Maxey will have an initial hearing Tuesday, Sept. 14.
What other people are reading:
- Fishers restaurant hosts fundraiser for families of teens killed in crash
- Crews recover man's body from grain silo after 10-hour effort on Indy's near northwest side
- Thousands attend homecoming for fallen Logansport Marine
- Colts cheered on by sold-out stadium, largest crowd since 2019
- 'Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game' | Miami fans use American flag to catch falling cat
- First 2021 West Nile virus case reported in Indiana
- Businesses keeping close watch on Biden's vaccine mandate plan