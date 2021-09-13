x
Crime

Student charged with attempted murder in North Central High School stabbing

Wyatt Maxey, 18, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school grounds.
Credit: IMPD
Wyatt Maxey

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old student is charged with a stabbing at North Central High School on Wednesday.

Wyatt Maxey, 18, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school grounds.

Police said their investigation found Maxey and a 17-year-old student had a dispute over social media. That led to an argument outside the school Wednesday morning that continued inside.

That's where police allege Maxey stabbed the 17-year-old student

Credit: WTHR

The school nurse tended to the injured student immediately after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Maxey will have an initial hearing Tuesday, Sept. 14.

