Student had gun at Avon Academy

AVON, Ind. — Avon Schools confirms to 13News a student at Avon Academy was found Friday with a handgun.

According to the district, a student alerted a school employee that another student had a gun.

Avon School Police Department officers responded and discovered the student did have a gun.

Students were held in classrooms until 10:30 a.m. while police investigated. After that, students were able to meet with counselors if they needed before being sent home. Afternoon classes were canceled.

A statement to 13News reads in part:

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority here in Avon Schools. We regularly tell our students and staff that if they see something they should say something to a trusted adult. We are incredibly proud of the student who heeded that advice this morning."