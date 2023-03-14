Stolen car chase with Lawrence PD leads to multiple crashes

Christopher Robertson is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief damage.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence officers chased down suspects in an armed carjacking and that led to multiple accidents.

According to court documents, an officer spotted a red Kia Sportage that was stolen at gunpoint from a driver on March 5. The officer tried to pull the Kia over, but the driver took off.

During the chase, police claim the driver drove over a retaining wall at a business, through stop signs in a residential area, nearly hit an officer's car and then jumped from the Kia as it was still moving.

That Kia then went into an intersection, causing an accident with two other vehicles.

An officer chased after the driver, identified as Christopher Robertson, and caught him behind an office building.

Inside the stolen Kia, officers found a black AR-15 style rifle with no stock and a loaded magazine.

