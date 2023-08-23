State police ask for help locating former Madison County councilman charged with child sex crimes

A source allegedly said Steven Craig Sumner has fled the state after failing to appear at a court hearing earlier this month.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A former Madison County councilman charged with child sex crimes is on the run.

Indiana State Police is asking for help locating Steven Craig Sumner.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Bulletin, a source told them Sumner has fled the state after failing to appear at a court hearing earlier this month.

Sumner is facing 18 charges including rape, child seduction, sexual misconduct with a child, sexual battery and possession of child pornography.

He had a hearing Aug. 8 and failed to appear at it. A warrant for his arrest was then issued.

“I have no idea why my client did not show up,” Sumner’s attorney Cody Cogswell said, according to The Herald Bulletin.

The Indiana State Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a fugitive from law enforcement. Steve Sumner is wanted on active warrants for the listed offenses. If you know the whereabouts of this fugitive, please contact the ISP at 1-800-527-4762. pic.twitter.com/M0z8Nx3HS5 — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) August 23, 2023

If convicted on all the charges, Sumner is facing a possible sentence of 10 to 57 years in prison.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council in 2018. He resigned from the council in 2021. He also served as a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Sumner is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has hazel eyes and graying brown hair.