Stephen Smith's death now being investigated as a homicide, NBC reports

Stephen Smith was 19 when he was found dead on a Hampton County road in 2015. The coroner ruled his death as the result of a hit and run.

Example video title will go here for this video

Stephen Smith was 19 when he was found dead on a Hampton County road in 2015. The coroner ruled his death as the result of a hit and run.

SLED reopened the case back in 2021 as they were gathering evidence in connection to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

No one has been named as a suspect or person of interest in connection to Stephen Smith's death.

Earlier this month, his mother Sandy Smith started a GoFundMe for a second autopsy and exhumation of his body. It has raised more then $80,000.

“We have a chance to right eight years of wrongs, and we intend to do just that,” Bland Richter co-founder Eric Bland said in a statement.

Related Articles Alex Murdaugh's criminal appeals process explained

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts