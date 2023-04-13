State prison employee will not survive assault by inmate

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An Indiana State Prison employee will not survive an encounter with an inmate that turned physical, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Mike Keel, a maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison, was a 29-year employee at IDOC. His family has decided to donate his organs.
The alleged assault happened Monday at the Michigan City facility.
A preliminary investigation indicates inmates were working in a prison shop when an argument took place between an inmate and Keel. Police said "the disagreement turned physical when the suspect used a steel pipe to strike the employee on the head."
A helicopter took Keel to a South Bend hospital, where he was originally listed in critical condition. On Thursday, IDOC said Keel would not survive.
Authorities said the suspect, 39-year-old Jeremy W. Davidson was transferred to another facility after the incident. Davidson has been serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molesting with a 2192 release date.
The investigation is ongoing. Potential charges in the case would be determined by the LaPorte County prosecutor.