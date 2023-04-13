State prison employee will not survive assault by inmate

State police said the incident started with an argument between an inmate and a civilian employee.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An Indiana State Prison employee will not survive an encounter with an inmate that turned physical, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Mike Keel, a maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison, was a 29-year employee at IDOC. His family has decided to donate his organs.

The alleged assault happened Monday at the Michigan City facility.

A preliminary investigation indicates inmates were working in a prison shop when an argument took place between an inmate and Keel. Police said "the disagreement turned physical when the suspect used a steel pipe to strike the employee on the head."

A helicopter took Keel to a South Bend hospital, where he was originally listed in critical condition. On Thursday, IDOC said Keel would not survive.

Mike Keel, maintenance foreman at Indiana State Prison, will not survive the injuries he sustained during Monday’s assault and his family has made the generous decision to donate his organs.

Mike is a 29-year employee of DOC known for his workmanship. pic.twitter.com/gTjTNyLDsj — Indiana DOC (IDOC) (@IndianaDOC) April 13, 2023

Authorities said the suspect, 39-year-old Jeremy W. Davidson was transferred to another facility after the incident. Davidson has been serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molesting with a 2192 release date.