State prison employee in critical condition after assault

State police said it started with an argument between an inmate and a civilian employee.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A Department of Correction employee is in critical condition after an encounter with an inmate turned physical, police said.

According to a spokesperson, it happened Monday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

A preliminary investigation indicates inmates were working in a prison shop when an argument took place between an inmate and a civilian supervisor. Police said "the disagreement turned physical when the suspect used a steel pipe to strike the employee on the head."

A helicopter took the victim to a South Bend hospital where he was in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspect, Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, was transferred to another facility after the incident. Davidson has been serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molesting with a 2192 release date.