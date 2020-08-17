State police seeking any possible witness to incident involving Dreasjon Reed

Investigators are hoping to speak with the driver and any occupants of a vehicle seen at the intersection around 6 p.m. on May 6, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indiana State Police are hoping to speak with the driver and any occupants of a vehicle seen at the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 around 6 p.m.

Police want to speak with any witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the police-involved shooting death of Dreasjon Reed.