State police seeking any possible witness to incident involving Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indiana State Police are hoping to speak with the driver and any occupants of a vehicle seen at the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 around 6 p.m.
Police want to speak with any witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the police-involved shooting death of Dreasjon Reed.
Investigators are asking for the driver, or anyone who knows the driver, of the black-colored vehicle in the photograph to call the Indiana State Police at (765) 778-2121.