ISP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Muncie

A man is dead after SWAT responded to a domestic call early Thursday morning.

MUNCIE, Ind — Indiana State Police detectives have been called to investigate a police action shooting that left a man dead in Muncie early Thursday.

Police have not identified the man who died after a domestic call on Muncie's northeast side, nor have they shared the names of the officers involved.

Those will be released later, according to State Police.

Pendleton District detectives have shared that a approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Muncie Police officers were called to the 1500 block of East Andover Avenue, near Broadway Avenue and McGalliard Road, on an alleged domestic disturbance - a call that apparently came from a concerned neighbor.

When police arrived, they made contact with a man inside the residence and remained outside as negotiations began.

Muncie Police activated their SWAT units to respond.

"At some point during the incident, officers heard gunshots from within the residence," according to a State Police incident report, "and saw a man approach a window of the house." When he allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at officers, "Officers fired at least once from their department-issued rifles, striking the subject," State Police said.

Investigators were not clear on how many officers fired at the man in the window.

The 45-year-old man was immediately given medical treatment, however, he was pronounced deceased by the Delaware County Coroner Gavin Green.

No one else was injured in the incident.