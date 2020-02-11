State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Seymour

No injuries to police officers have been reported.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that in Seymour Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Seymour police officers were involved in a police-action shooting near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard, according to ISP.

No injuries to police officers have been reported.

US 50 is currently closed between Meadowbrook Drive and Burkhart Blvd while the investigation is taking place. Police say there is no threat to the public.