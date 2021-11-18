State police investigating inmate death at Miami Correctional Facility

Leo Cullen was serving a sentence for armed robbery in Tippecanoe County.

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Corrections officers found Leo Cullen, 43, injured in a housing unit shortly after 10 a.m. Prison staff members rendered first aid, but Cullen died from his injuries.

Investigators suspect foul play and are treating Cullen's death as a homicide.

An autopsy will be conducted to help determine a cause of death.

Court records show Cullen was serving a 13-year sentence for armed robbery. He pleaded guilty to the crime five years ago in Tippecanoe County.

This story will be updated when more information on the investigation is shared by authorities.