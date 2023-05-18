State police investigating death of Harrison County inmate

Joshua Dale Kepley was found unresponsive in his cell early Thursday.

CORYDON, Ind. — State police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning in the Harrison County Jail.

Corrections officers were delivering breakfast to 42-year-old Joshua Dale Kepley when they found the inmate unresponsive. Officers began providing medical assistance to Kepley and called for EMS.

Kepley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office called on Indiana State Police to investigate Kepley's death.

Investigators say Kepley was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and other warrants. The arrest happened after officers responded to an overdose call involving Kepley.

He had been medically cleared before he was incarcerated Wednesday night in a communal cell with other inmates, state police said.