State Police investigating death of Indianapolis inmate in Marshall County

The man was found unconscious in his cell and died at a Plymouth hospital Wednesday morning.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An Indianapolis man who was jailed in Marshall County died early Wednesday at a Plymouth hospital.

State Police detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 61-year-old Lester Steele Junior.

According to ISP, Steele's bunkmate notified jailers that he was having a possible medical episode just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. A release said jail staff followed medical protocol and began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Steele was taken to the Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Marshall County Coroner performed an autopsy Wednesday, but results are not expected to be available for several weeks.

Court records show Steele, who listed a Denny Street address in Indianapolis, was scheduled for a change of plea hearing in Marshall County in March for a 2018 traffic violation coupled with a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.