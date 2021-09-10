State Police investigate death of Greensburg man jailed in Decatur Co.

James Catron collapsed while he was in custody at the Decatur County Jail and died at a Greensburg hospital.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — State Police are investigating the death of a Greensburg man who was an inmate at the Decatur County Jail.

According to ISP, just before 1 a.m. Friday, James L. Catron, 54, collapsed while he was in custody at the Decatur County Jail in Greensburg. Jail staff saw Catron collapse and immediately contacted medics and began administering first aid and CPR.

Catron was taken to Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, where he was pronounced dead.

The Decatur County Sheriff requested State Police detectives to conduct an investigation into Catron’s death.

ISP indicated Friday night in a media statement that foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is pending to determine a cause of death.