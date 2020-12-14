State police investigating deadly shooting on I-65 downtown

ISP detectives believe the shooting happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting on I-65 in downtown Indianapolis that killed one man.

Police say overnight Dec. 11, a shooting occurred on the ramp from Washington Street to I-65.

A man who had been shot, drove himself and his injured passenger to an area hospital, according to police. The hospital contacted IMPD who turned the investigation over to ISP when it was determined the shooting occurred on the interstate.

At this time investigators are not sure where or who the shots came from.

The passenger, 22-year-old Kevin Gordon Jr., died of his injuries. The driver suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking for assistance from anyone who was in the area of I-65 and Washington Street and may have witnessed this incident.

A second shooting happened later that day, Dec. 12 around 6:45 p.m. This incident is believed to be a result of road rage and happened on I-465 near Michigan Road.

Detectives believe the driver of a white Dodge Charger pulled alongside a pick-up truck and fired at least one shot. A bullet struck the passenger side of the truck, the driver of the truck was not injured.