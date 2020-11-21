State police investigating body found in Brown County as a homicide

Police say a 911 call was received by the sheriff’s department about a body found near Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police Bloomington Post is investigating a homicide in Brown County.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, ISP Bloomington was asked by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a homicide investigation in their county.

Police say a 911 call was received by the sheriff’s department about a body found near Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road.

Although it’s early in the investigation, detectives do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.