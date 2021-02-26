State Police investigate woman shot in struggle with Liberty police officer

The woman was flown to an Ohio hospital and died there.

LIBERTY, Ind. — A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning after police say she struggled with a Liberty police officer and threatened him with a knife.

According to an Indiana State Police account of the incident, Maggie A. Dickerson, 29, of Liberty was flown to an Ohio hospital and died there.

Investigators said that shortly before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Union County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a woman walking in the middle of US 27 south of Liberty, which is south of Richmond and just west of the Indiana-Ohio border.

Liberty police officer Lorenzo Shepler responded to the call and saw Dickerson standing in the middle of the highway. When Officer Shepler approached her and attempted to move her out of highway, Dickerson resisted and a struggle ensued. During the struggle Dickerson retrieved a knife and advanced toward Officer Shepler. He fired multiple shots and at least one struck Dickerson, according to ISP.

A medical helicopter took her to Kettering Ohio Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Officer Shepler sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation that will be conducted by ISP at the request of the Liberty Police chief and the Union County sheriff.

Once complete, ISP will be forwarding results of the investigation to the Union County Prosecutor.